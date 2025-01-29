Next step taken in search for a new police chief

The scores of the six people who took the civil service test to apply for the Lafayette Police Chief job have been approved, and the process can now move to the next step.

We've reached out to city officials for the details, but our media partners at The Advocate report that only six of the 12 people who applied showed up to take the test, and all of them passed.

Here's what The Advocate had on the candidates' test scores:



Interim Lafayette Police Chief Paul Trouard, who scored 90%

Special Agent Tom J. Burnside of the U.S. Secret Service's Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information, who scored 90%

Deputy Colorado Springs Police Chief Martin D. Edmondson, who scored 87%

Joel F. Fitzgerald Sr., a former police chief for Denver's regional transportation district, who scored 87%

Lafayette Police Sgt. Dorian R. Brabham, who scored 84%

New Orleans Police Capt. LeJon M. Roberts, who scored 77%

According to a release from LCG, an interview panel has been appointed to assess "candidates beyond their qualifications, focusing on leadership capabilities, public safety strategies, and their vision for the future of the Lafayette Police Department."

In addition, there will be background screens and interviews by Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet.

According to the LCG release, the members of the panel will be all members of the Lafayette City Council, and Mark Guidry, City Marshal Reggie Thomas, Pastor Bobby Richard, Annie Spell, Pastor Deborah Young.

“The interview panel’s diverse perspectives will be invaluable in ensuring we find the best candidate to lead the department and Lafayette forward,” said Boulet.

The final selection of Lafayette’s Chief of Police remains on track to be announced by the end of Q1 2025.

Trouard is the seventh chief the department has had since January 2020. He is the only one who was appointed by Mayor President Monique Boulet. All the others served under former Mayor President Josh Guillory.

Estorge was appointed chief by Guillory in October 2022. She followed Monte Potier, who was appointed interim chief in October 2021 and Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who also was appointed interim chief in October 2021 but served in that job only two weeks. Griffin was appointed to replace Chief Thomas Glover, who was hired by Guillory and then fired 10 months later. Glover took over from interim chief Lt. Scott Morgan, who replaced Chief Toby Aguillard, who Guillory had asked to resign when Guillory was sworn in back in January 2020.