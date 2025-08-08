New traffic signal installed on Congress near Lafayette High

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of Congress Street and Marie Antoinette Street to improve safety and traffic flow for students, parents, and commuters traveling in and around the new Lafayette High School campus area.

Now fully operational, the signal features a dedicated left-turn arrow to support the new parking and traffic layout developed for the updated Lafayette High campus. The intersection improvements were made in close coordination with the Lafayette Parish School System to address the increased traffic volume and changing travel patterns in the area, according to LCG.

In addition to the new signal, LCG is working with school and safety officials to implement further improvements in the area. Planned enhancements include crosswalks, additional signage, and refined signal timing to accommodate peak school traffic and pedestrian activity better.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert in the area and follow all posted signs as the community adjusts to the new traffic patterns.