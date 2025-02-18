New technology council forms to accelerate Lafayette’s tech sector

LAFAYETTE, La. — A group of technology executives and community leaders announced Tuesday the formation of the Lafayette Regional Technology Council (LRTC), a new organization dedicated to strengthening and growing the region's technology ecosystem.

The Lafayette Regional Technology Council will focus on four key priorities: developing and retaining talent in the technology sector, facilitating connections and knowledge sharing across the technology community, promoting Lafayette’s technology capabilities outside of the region to support business growth, and advocating for policies that advance Lafayette's technology sector, according to an LRTC news release.

The organization will operate under the guidance of a 15-member Steering Committee, uniting leaders from across Lafayette's technology landscape. The committee combines expertise from private sector technology companies, with strategic support from academia, economic development, and the startup ecosystem.

The Steering Committee for the organization includes:

● Ben Johnson, Founder & CEO at Techneaux Technology Services & Chairman of LRTC Steering Committee

● Will Labar, Vice President, Consulting Services at CGI Federal & Vice Chairman of LRTC Steering Committee

● Marcus Lyle Brown, Partner at Digital Twin Studios & Founder of Believe Entertainment

● John Collier, CTO at VieMed

● Bruce Greenstein, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer at LHC Group

● Alex Lanclos, Staff Software Engineer at Skylight

● Bryan MacDonald, CEO at SchoolMint

● Martin Margala, Director of School of Computing and Informatics at UL Lafayette

● Destin Ortego, Executive Director at Opportunity Machine

● Jared Quoyeser, Chief Growth Officer at QCerris

● Missy Rogers, President at Noble Plastics

● Michael D. Soileau, Director at LUS Fiber

● Hunter Thevis, President at S1 Technology

● Andre Breaux, VP, Policy & Strategic Initiatives at One Acadiana (ex-officio member)

● Mandi Mitchell, President & CEO at LEDA (ex-officio member)

"I’m incredibly excited to be part of the Lafayette Regional Technology Council and to work alongside companies that are committed to driving innovation, developing talent, and growing our region’s tech economy. Bringing together the top minds in technology under a shared mission will create new opportunities and fuel long-term success. The timing couldn’t be better—our state is focused on ensuring innovators have the resources they need, and with LRTC, Lafayette is ready to take its place as a leader in the tech sector." said Ben Johnson, Chairman of the LRTC Steering Committee.

The initiative was inspired by One Acadiana’s Leadership Exchange visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan last Fall, where local stakeholders witnessed how a similar council transformed that region into a thriving technology hub, accelerating job growth, and helping the region become one of the fastest growing areas in the state.

The LRTC will unveil its initiatives with a launch event during Innovate South, which the council aims to eventually expand into a more robust Tech Week, mirroring the impactful programming they observed in Grand Rapids. The launch event will feature networking, followed by a panel discussion with representatives from the LRTC Steering Committee and a guest from the Technology Council of West Michigan, showcasing successful initiatives from Grand Rapids and outlining plans for Lafayette's technology council. Anyone interested in learning more about the LRTC initiatives, membership, and more is encouraged to attend this event.

Launch Event Details:

● Date: April 24, 2025

● Time: 4:30 - 5:30 PM

● Location: Opportunity Machine (314 Jefferson St. Lafayette, LA 70501)

● Register to Attend at: bit.ly/InnovateSouth2025 [bit.ly]

Individuals interested in learning more about the Technology Council who cannot attend the launch event are encouraged to visit www.lafayettetechcouncil.org/contactand subscribe to the email list to receive communications about how to get involved with LRTC.