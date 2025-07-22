New student IDs, ridership system part of LPSS bus safety program

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is launching a new bus ridership system to improve safety. The system will verify when students get on and off the bus—but only while they are on board.

As part of this effort, students will receive new ID cards for the 2025–2026 school year, according to LPSS. These cards will help LPSS account for riders and run more efficient routes.

With more than 300 buses and 1,000 routes, the system is being phased in and is expected to be fully operational by Spring 2026.

“This gives families peace of mind and helps us ensure students are safe while in our care,” said Superintendent Francis Touchet.

The Transportation Hotline is open daily to answer questions or address concerns. The phone number is 337-521-RIDE during regular business hours.