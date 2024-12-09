New scholarship available for returning UL Lafayette alumni

By UL Lafayette Office of Communications and Marketing

A new scholarship aims to help University of Louisiana at Lafayette students who left before earning their degrees get back on track.

The UL Lafayette Alumni Association is now offering its Comeback Scholarship for re-entry students.

The scholarship was inspired, in part, by LABI’s LA23 Strategic Plan, which includes recommendations to upskill and credential working adults, said Amy Armstrong, Alumni Association CEO and associate vice president for alumni engagement. The initiative also aligns with the Louisiana Board of Regents Pathway to 2030 plan to have 60% of Louisiana’s working-age adults hold a postsecondary credential by 2030.

“When residents can earn a degree, it has tremendous benefits for our people, our communities and our state as a whole,” said Armstrong. “This about how we can make our communities better, and we feel very strongly this Comeback Scholarship is a good way to do that.”

To qualify for the Comeback Scholarship, students must have previously been enrolled in a UL Lafayette degree program, have earned at least 60 college credit hours and meet University admission requirements for re-entry students.

“If someone attended UL Lafayette but didn’t complete their degree, they’re still an alumni member, and we want to give our alumni a path to reconnect and finish what they’ve started,” said Armstrong. “It’s important for us to support them like we support family.”

Qualified students can receive up to $2,000 over their first two semesters upon returning to the University. Students must be enrolled to apply for the award.

“We do have a limited number of scholarships we’re able to award each semester, so we’re encouraging those interested to apply to the University as soon as possible in order to be admitted and qualify for the scholarship,” Armstrong said.