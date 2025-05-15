New Readers Theater Series at Cité des Arts

Tickets are on sale now for a new feature at Cité des Arts, a Readers Theater Series focusing on plays from the classical theater.

The first play in the Cité des Arts Readers Theater Series will be a reading of William Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It.” The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m., at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine Street in downtown Lafayette.

The new series is designed to bring plays from the classical theater to the contemporary audience in a fun, relaxed, and accessible manner, according to a spokesperson for the theater. With a cast of local actors, it is the goal of the series to educate and inspire the audience.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://www.citedesarts.org/events/cite-des-arts-readers-theater-as-you-like-it.

