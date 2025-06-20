New opportunities for local artists could transform Acadiana's creative landscape

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Acadiana Center for the Arts has announced two new programs aimed at helping local artists thrive professionally in Lafayette Parish.

The first initiative brings the New York Foundation for the Arts' "Artist as Entrepreneur" program to Lafayette. This free three-and-a-half day intensive workshop will teach artists from all disciplines how to build successful careers.

"Any artist in this region is welcome to apply. It's a 3.5 day intensive. You'll learn some skills like financial literacy and marketing for your arts business, as well as building an artist action plan. So that's a really cool feature of this intensive is you get to walk away with some actionable items for how to develop yourself as an artist," said Rachel Adams, Marketing Manager for Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The second opportunity is a large-scale mural project at the Children's Museum of Acadiana. The completed artwork will serve as a backdrop for major downtown events like Festival International.

LFT Fiber and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority are funding the program.

Artists interested in the entrepreneur program have until July 14 to apply. The deadline for submitting qualifications for the Children's Museum mural project is July 31.

