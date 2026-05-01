New Miles Perret Cancer Center designed to improve client experience

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Miles Perret Cancer Services Cancer Care Resource Center cut the ribbon to its new home Thursday.

The center outgrew its old space on Kaliste Saloom Road and is now moving into the former Halliburton office on Capital Drive. Leaders with the organization say the new building was designed to improve the client experience with a more open layout, natural light and colorful decor. The center also includes three private family rooms and a children's area.

"This new facility is going to allow us to expand services and provide more programs for our clients. We are so excited to open up for our community. This has been 26 years in the making for us," said Beth Guidry, the PR coordinator for Miles Perret Cancer Services.

Miles Perret is also working to bring counseling services on-site and expand its focus on the well-being of their clients, even dedicating areas to be wig and prosthetic fitting rooms.

"We want everyone in the community to know that the services that we provide are free," Guidry said. "Anyone can come to us that does receive a diagnosis, and we encourage everyone, if you haven't been affected by cancer or you know someone that has been, to please let them know that we're here, and we want to serve them."