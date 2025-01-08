New law requires Louisiana restaurants to clearly label seafood origins

LAFAYETTE, KATC — Louisiana lawmakers have introduced a sweeping new seafood labeling law to ensure greater transparency for consumers and hold restaurants accountable for misleading claims about the origin of their seafood.

Effective January 1, Act 148requires food establishments to clearly state the origin of their seafood on menus, distinguishing between local and imported products. The law mandates that the font size and style used to display the seafood origin be consistent with the rest of the menu, making it easier for customers to identify where their meal is sourced.

Will DuBois, managing director of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, praised the new regulations, emphasizing their simplicity and the clarity they provide. "There were laws on the books before," DuBois said. "I believe that the new laws make it easier for restaurants to comply, as now they have a standardized language that’s easy to put on their menu."

Louisiana’s coastal waters have long been known for producing some of the freshest seafood in the country, from shrimp etouffee to gumbo. However, an influx of imported seafood in recent years has prompted concerns about misleading labeling in some local restaurants.

While previous laws aimed to address these issues, enforcement had been inconsistent. Act 148 seeks to close that gap, with new penalties for non-compliance. First-time offenders could face fines ranging from $200 to $500.

DuBois noted that the law also supports the state's seafood industry, which is a vital part of Louisiana's economy. "Louisiana seafood is seasonal. We want to make sure that our restaurant members are complying with the law so if they are serving imported seafood—which they are well within their right to do—they follow the new law," DuBois said.

The new provisions are expected to not only clarify the origin of seafood served in local eateries but also strengthen consumer trust in Louisiana's restaurant industry.

"It’s pretty great because it’s spelled out in the legislation exactly what they need to put on their menus," DuBois added. "It makes it easier on us to ensure compliance."