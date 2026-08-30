New Iberia woman killed in crash on South College

LAFAYETTE, La. — UPDATE: A New Iberia woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of South College Road Saturday evening.

Lafayette Police Department identified the driver who died as Paulette Vitto, 75. Police said Vitto was traveling north on South College when she, for unknown reasons, struck the curb, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash into a utility pole.

Vitto was unresponsive with police arrived to the scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The vehicle's passenger was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police say the individual is in stable condition.

LPD is still investigating the incident. We will provide more updates as they become available.

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UPDATE: South College Road is reopened, according to Lafayette Police Department.

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A major crash has shut down a portion of South College Road.

Lafayette Police Department is on the scene.

The westbound lanes on South College Road are shut down between Pasa Place and Coolidge Street, heading toward Johnston Street. Drivers are asked to look for an alternate route.