New Iberia man indicted in 2023 death of toddler

A New Iberia man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the July 2023 slaying of a two-year-old.

The grand jury returned an indictment Friday accusing Bruno Lowe, 37, of first-degree murder of a juvenile, identified only as "ND."

We reached out to the coroner's office, but they said they'd need a court order to identify the child.

A family friend identified the victim as Nash John Doucet, 2, who died on July 2, 2023. Here's his obituary.

Jail records show Lowe was arrested by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and he is being held in lieu of $10 million bond.

