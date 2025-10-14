New Iberia man booked with contractor fraud

A New Iberia man has been booked on fraud charges, accused of lining up contractor jobs with a forged license.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say Phillip Norris, 43, was booked with misapplication of payments, forgery and home improvement fraud.

Norris engaged in contractor work using a forged license, leading to multiple cases involving numerous victims across Lafayette, St. Landry, and Vermilion parishes, deputies say.

During the course of these unlawful activities, Norris hired subcontractors and ordered building materials from various vendors, none of whom were ever compensated for their services or supplies, deputies say.