New 'Food with Love' kitchen to serve terminal patients through Hospice of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Hospice of Acadiana added a new way to better serve the community.

The 'Food with Love' program supports terminal patients and their families by providing them with meals. Now, the new 'Food with Love' kitchen will help to continue and grow that work.

"The new 'Food with Love' kitchen is a full-scale commercial kitchen. We have a tilt kettle, blast chillers, freezers, fridges, a 20-foot-long workspace," said Kacee Thompson, executive director of the Hospice of Acadiana Foundation. "It's truly a beautiful kitchen that will be able to serve many, many patients and families, and we are just so grateful to the community for their support and all of the volunteers who make this ministry happen."

Hospice of Acadiana held the ribbon cutting for the new 1,423 sq. ft. commercial kitchen on Friday to serve 125 families each week.