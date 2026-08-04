New art for Library cards announced

Since 2017, the Lafayette Public Library has issued a limited-edition library art card each year from a local artist to celebrate the community and the library’s services.

This year, the 2026 library card comes from the palette of local artist Lindsey Croall.

This is the tenth library art card in a continuing series.

“This piece is a love letter to the Downtown branch of the public library. I have so many childhood memories of shag carpeting, story times, quiet nooks, hours spent getting lost in another world and heading home with more books than my arms could carry. The library was a castle of excitement and possibility. While the shag carpet is long gone, the comfort, community, and wonder it provides remains," Croall says.

When asked to name her favorite thing about the library, this was her reply:

“I love the community it provides. It offers a place for us to connect with people through our shared interests and fosters a love of learning, curiosity, and a sense of belonging.”

"Libraries make knowledge accessible to everyone by offering online and in-person resources. The Lafayette Public Library offers something special for all ages, from computer classes to book clubs, crafts, career-focused programming, author visits, and more. This limited-edition art card will be available at all library locations beginning Tuesday, August 4th. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit the Lafayette Public Library in person or call our information desk at 337-261-5765," a release states.