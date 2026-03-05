New Ambassador Caffery Interchange on U.S. 90 partially opens tonight

The Ambassador Caffery Interchange on U.S. 90 will partially open tonight, DOTD announced via Facebook.

"Beginning Thursday night, motorists traveling on U.S. 90 in the northbound direction will be shifted to the permanent structure, marking significant progress in improving mobility and safety along the corridor," a post states.

To facilitate the traffic shift, U.S. 90 northbound from LA 92-1 (Young Street) to LA 182 will have alternating lane closures the following night, weather permitting:



Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, March 6, 2026 at 6:00 a.m.



The temporary lane closures are necessary for crews to complete restriping operations and safely transition traffic onto the new mainline bridge.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area at all times, and no detour will be required during this operation.

"DOTD appreciates the public’s patience as crews work to complete this important infrastructure improvement and reminds motorists to please drive with caution and remain alert for work crews and their equipment in the area," the post states.

