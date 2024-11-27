Need to get rid of some lights? LCG can recycle them

Residents are encouraged to recycle their old or unwanted Christmas lights instead of discarding them. Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has set up a designated drop-off location at the Robicheaux Recreation Center, where residents can safely dispose of their holiday lights in a large blue dumpster.

This recycling service will be available from December 2, 2024, until January 1, 2025.

According to LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret, “If you want to recycle Christmas lights, remember, light strands are made with materials and components that require specialized recycling facilities, and the lights do not belong in the green curbside cart,” Foret explained. “By recycling holiday lights, residents help better manage resources and prevent these lights from spending years decomposing in a landfill.”

Residents can drop off their Christmas lights at the Robicheaux Recreation Center, located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road, in the parking lot blue dumpster beginning Monday, December 2.

Quick Facts:



Service Duration: December 2 through the first week of January.

Drop-Off Location: Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

What to Recycle: All types of string lights, including broken or non-functional strands.

Guidelines: Light strands only. No packaging, plastic, or Styrofoam.

LCG urges residents to make use of this opportunity to keep Lafayette environmentally conscious this holiday season.