Need public records from LCG? They have a new system

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is streamlining its public records request process with the launch of JustFOIA, a new online platform designed to enhance accessibility and transparency for residents seeking public information.

JustFOIA is officially live and can be accessed online at lafayettela.gov/publicrecords.

LCG officials say the implementation of JustFOIA provides a more efficient way for the public to submit and track records requests. Users will have the ability to create an account and track the progress of their inquiry once a request is submitted with a secure tracking number.

“Transparency and accessibility are at the core of good government,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “With this new system, we are reinforcing our commitment to open communication and ensuring that the public has an easy, reliable way to request and receive public records.”

Key Features of JustFOIA:



Online Request Submission: Residents can request records through the JustFOIA portal, replacing the previous email-based submission process.

Real-Time Tracking: Users will receive email notifications as their request moves through different phases of processing.

Secure Communication: Requestors can communicate directly with LCG staff within the system for clarification and updates.

Various Payment Methods: The system accepts payments via credit card through LCG’s existing payment platform, as well as mail-in and in-person payments. The adopted fee schedule [lafayettela.gov] is integrated within JustFOIA.

Types of Requests: JustFOIA will handle all current public records requests, including police reports and general records inquiries.

LCG has conducted extensive training to ensure a smooth transition to JustFOIA. While LCG will continue to accept email requests during the transition period, requestors will be directed to the new online platform for future submissions.

To submit a public records request or learn more about JustFOIA, visit lafayettela.gov/publicrecords.

If you have questions about what is public record, you can check out the Public Affairs Research Council's Citizens Rights Card: