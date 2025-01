Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) has set several Free Tax Preparation Events for Acadiana residents.

If you had a household income of $67,000 or less in 2024, have a disability, elderly, or English is not your primary language, you may be eligible for FREE TAX PREPARATION services. You may also qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Here are the details on the events:

And here is a list of what you need to bring: