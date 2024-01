If you need help doing your taxes, VITA can help.

There's an event planned on Saturday, January 27, at the West Regional Library in Scott.

It's a walk-in event, and tax prep is free.

Just go to the library between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bring all your tax documents and a photo ID.

There will also be a mini resource fair from 10 a.m. until noon.

