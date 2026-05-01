Navy serviceman indicted for transporting local teen

Federal prosecutors have charged a Naval serviceman with transporting a Lafayette-area teen with the intent to commit criminal sexual activity.

Sadiq Rauf Perry, 27, of Virginia, was formally charged this week. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

“This case is every parent’s worst nightmare, and our Office deeply appreciates our law enforcement partners’ quick action that led to the recovery of this minor girl. The case is also a reminder to every parent that we must not only be vigilant in our children’s use of the Internet but must also act quickly to report situations where a child may be taken in by one of these predators,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller. “The tragedy of these cases is that the criminal acts are not something we can take away or undo. That said, we look forward to prosecuting this matter to the fullest extent of the law to ensure accountability and deterrence for these heinous acts and remind our community of the importance of being vigilant as parents and neighbors.”

"It is critical for parents and children to understand the dangers of communicating with strangers online. In this case, the family acted quickly and that helped us prevent what could have been a tragic outcome," said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the FBI New Orleans Field Office.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that a parent reported her 14-year-old daughter had rn away from home after the mother discovered that the teen was engaging in "inappropriate communications" online with someone who claimed to be 18.

Law enforcement found that a rideshare transported the 14-year-old to the airport, and she boarded a flight for Norfolk, VA. Both the rideshare and airline flight were purchased by Perry. Perry ensured the minor victim would be able to board the flight without suspicion by providing a fictitious date of birth for her that falsely represented her to be old enough to travel unaccompanied, prosecutors allege.

Law enforcement secured video surveillance showing the teen was picked up in Virgina by Perry, and tracked him ot a hotel where law enforcement found them sharing a room. The minor later disclosed that Perry and she had sexual intercourse at the hotel, prosecutors allege.

This case is being investigated by the New Orleans and Norfolk Field Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and Virginia Beach Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Sarver with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Joanne Henry-Mills.