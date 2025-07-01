National Marine Educators Association explores Louisiana's coastal culture at UL Lafayette conference

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The National Marine Educators Association has brought its annual conference to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, drawing hundreds of educators who teach about marine and coastal environments.

The five-day event features inspirational speakers, field adventures and excursions, engaging presentations, institutional collaborations, and community partnerships, with "Engulfed in Change: Roux-ted in Resiliency," which highlights the connection between Louisiana's culture and its coastal environment.

Local Cajun band Les Freres Michot performed at the conference, showcasing how Cajun music reflects the deep connection between people and the coastal environment.

"So it's really an opportunity to appreciate what the folks before us really knew about the environment and best management and appreciation thereof," said Tina Miller-Way from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Retired research biologist and musician Tommy Michot explained to attendees how the lyrics in traditional Cajun music relate to Louisiana's unique landscape.

The conference began on Monday and will continue through July 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.