National group to review LPD's SWAT team

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet announced Monday that a national group will do an assessment of the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT team.

Boulet said the National Tactical Officers Associationwill conduct a comprehensive assessment of the Lafayette Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team.

"The NTOA, a respected nonprofit founded in 1983, is renowned for its mission to enhance the performance and professional status of law enforcement personnel. With a membership exceeding 40,000 members worldwide and a proven track record of providing credible training resources, the NTOA is uniquely positioned to assist Lafayette in evaluating and strengthening LPD’s SWAT team’s capabilities," a release from Boulet states.

The assessment aims to ensure that critical incident policies and tactical procedures are aligned with present-day practices and standards, reinforcing LPD’s role as a leading law enforcement agency throughout our community, the release states.

“Since January, we have responded to numerous mutual-aid requests and are often looked to by other agencies for leadership in critical situations, all of which reinforces our need for an in-depth review of our current practices across the board,” said Boulet. “It’s important we highlight what we’re doing well and remember there are always opportunities to get better. This partnership is just that – a chance to improve, learn, and grow stronger as a community and as a department. Don Kester’s work as NTOA Director of Training is quite impressive, and I’m as excited as our guys are to bring in the best in the country for SWAT training.”

Lafayette Police Department Interim Chief Paul Trouard added, “This collaboration with the NTOA is a crucial moment for our department. We’re not only improving our operations but are also reaffirming our dedication to serving and protecting our community at the highest level. Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette was a testament to that dedication – may we honor him in raising the bar and continuing to grow.”

Boulet's release says that the assessment will be a thorough, external evaluation of the LPD SWAT team and is expected to take four to five months to complete. This process will include:



A comprehensive review of the SWAT operations manual and agency policies related to the use of SWAT.

An examination of training procedures and mission planning.

A detailed analysis of after-action reporting and tactical operations.

"Findings and recommendations will be delivered in a detailed report, providing a roadmap for improved operations. The Boulet Administration alongside the Lafayette Police Department remains steadfast in its determination to be accountable and proactive, learning from past experiences to build a stronger future for Lafayette," the release states.