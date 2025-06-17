National Food Truck Day at Moncus Park brings food and live music

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For National Food Truck Day, foodies and families can gather at Lafayette’s Moncus Park Friday, June 27, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Mary Allie McGoffin, Marketing Director for Moncus Park sits down with me to give me the inside scoop on what you can expect if you're attending. You can see that here!

National Food Truck Day at Moncus Park_Web

An evening featuring local cuisine, fun, and live music.

The event highlights include a lineup of more than nine food trucks, yard games, inflatables courtesy of FunJumps.com, face painting (fee applies), and a sunset concert from 6 to 8 p.m. by the New Natives Brass Band. Guests can also enjoy a full-service bar with mixed drinks, beer, soda, and punch.

Parking at 2913 Johnston Street is available for $10 per vehicle, with funds raised supporting Moncus Park’s maintenance and programming.

Mary Allie McGoffin, Marketing Director for Moncus Park, said it best, "Load up all those kids. Load up your friends. Come on over. Pay $10 enjoy a free concert. Enjoy tons of local food items and plenty of fun for the kids."

Families looking for a lively end-of-week treat or newcomers seeking to engage with Lafayette’s food and culture scene are encouraged to check it out.

How to attend: Admission is free, excluding the parking fund-raising fee. Guests can simply arrive anytime between 4–8 p.m. at Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston Street, Lafayette. Parking fees contribute directly to the park’s upkeep. For more info, visit Moncus Park’s website