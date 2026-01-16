Nail salon fight causes school lockdown

Two women fighting at a nail salon near the University Avenue-Cameron Street intersection led to the lock down of a local school, shots fired and a police pursuit.

Lafayette Police say two women were fighting at a salon, and then a man joined in and fired a gun a couple of times. They're not sure if he was firing at people or in the air, but nobody was hit by gunfire. The man fled when police arrived and led them on a chase into Scott, police say.

Because of the shots fired, Myrtle Place Elementary was placed on lockdown, police say. As of 3:45 p.m. the all-clear was given and the lockdown had been lifted, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story, and we'll update as soon as we have more information.