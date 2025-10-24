Must Watch: ARCA's Mensa students in the top 2% prove genius comes with wit and humor

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A must-watch interview with funny and thoughtful moments at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy proves that genius isn’t always serious, and smart kids do have great jokes. Three young Mensa members turned a school interview into a showcase of humor, curiosity, and quick wit that had everyone laughing.

The feature spotlights three of the four ARCA K - 5 students who recently qualified for Mensa, the world’s largest and oldest high-IQ society. Ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade, the students shared clever, creative answers that balanced intellect with humor that you have to see for yourself.

Pictured from left to right are:

Eliana Touchek who was accompanied by Kristina and Oreste Touchek

Alanna Tarazona who was accompanied by Tara Dantin

Grant Simoneaux who was accompanied by Steven and Pammy Simoneaux

Note: One student was not able to be present for the interview, KATC is waiting for confirmation/parents permission to include that child's name and/or picture to also recognize this student's achievement and if granted the article will be updated to include this student as well.

According to American Mensa, membership is open to anyone scoring in the top 2 percent of the general population on an approved intelligence test. More than six million Americans — about one in 50 people — technically qualify, though only a small portion have joined. Applicants age 14 and older can take a supervised Mensa test, while younger children may qualify by submitting prior test results. The organization, founded in 1946, now includes over 150,000 members in 90 countries, all united by a shared appreciation for intelligence and community.

The lighthearted interview's purpose was to showcase these students' accomplishment but also to recognize their personalities, and how they think about things. Grant Simoneaux just recently got his acceptance into MENSA, and when reaching out to tell his story, his Father, Steven, said there were actually four children at ARCA K - 5 in MENSA, and hadn't received the same recognition as Grant recently was, and wanted to include the other students in the story as well.

Here is some of the things KATC asked and each of their answers:

Grant Simoneaux - 5th Grade

Question: What is your favorite subject?

Answer: ELA.

Question: How did you feel when you found out you were accepted into Mensa?

Answer: I didn’t know what Mensa was — I just wanted to get back to reading!

Question: What’s your favorite thing you’ve learned recently?

Answer: That lobsters could grow forever if it weren’t for their exoskeleton.

Question: What do you think adults could learn from kids like you?

Answer: I’m not sure!

Question: If you could ask the world one big question, what would it be?

Answer: What’s your favorite number? Mine’s 10 to the power of 45 minus one — that’s 45 nines!

Question: If you could build a robot to help with one part of your day, what would it do?

Answer: Bring me books. Don’t ask where they come from — and don’t ask the library if it’s missing any!

Question: If you could meet anyone who ever lived, who would it be?

Answer: Abraham Lincoln — I’d tell him never to go to a play.

Question: If you could add a new subject in school, what would it be?

Answer: JGEAR — “Just Go Everywhere and Read.”

Question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Answer: Either a lawyer or a molecular biologist.

Question: What makes you feel proud of yourself?

Answer: The kinds of books I was reading when I was four — like Einstein’s Theory of Relativity.

Question: If you could teach or tell one thing to the whole world, what would it be?

Answer: I’d teach everyone to count to nine-nine-duodecillion!

Question: What’s your favorite fact to tell people?

Answer: That lobsters can live forever because they produce telomerase, which keeps their cells young — unless they explode from their shells!

Eliana Touchek - 2nd Grade

Question: What is your favorite subject?

Answer: Art and reading.

Question: How did you feel when you found out you were accepted into Mensa?

Answer: I felt really excited and happy!

Question: What’s your favorite thing you’ve learned recently?

Answer: I really like learning about Native Americans this week.

Question: How does it feel to be recognized for how smart you are?

Answer: It feels great — I love it!

Question: If you could build a robot to help with one part of your day, what would it do?

Answer: Bring me donuts every morning!

Question: If you could add a new subject in school, what would it be?

Answer: Baking — and it would mostly be about donuts.

Question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Answer: A donut shop owner! It’s going to be called “Eliana's Donut Shop,” and it’ll be open all day.

Question: How does it feel knowing you made your parents proud?

Answer: It feels great and awesome, and I love it so much.

Alanna Tarazona

Question: What is your favorite subject?

Answer: Math and art.

Question: How did you feel when you found out you were accepted into Mensa?

Answer: At first, I didn’t know what that was!

Question: How did you feel once you learned what it was?

Answer: I felt smart.

Question: What’s your favorite thing you’ve learned recently?

Answer: Dividing three-digit numbers.

Question: If you could build a robot to help with one part of your day, what would it do?

Answer: Bring me whatever food I want!

Question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Answer: A dance teacher and a lawyer.

Question: What makes you feel proud of yourself?

Answer: Being Smart

To learn more about MENSA, and maybe schedule an IQ test for yourself or someone you know, you can go to their website here