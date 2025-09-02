Music schedule announced for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

Lafayette, LA – Festivals Acadiens et Créoles announced the music lineup for the annual three-day free Cajun and Zydeco music festival, set for Friday, Oct. 10, Saturday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct. 12, at Girard Park in Lafayette.

Zachary Richard, who performed at the second Tribute concert in 1975, returns to Acadiana to open the festival. Friday night’s festivities will also feature Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush. On Saturday and Sunday, the lineup continues with a mix of legendary and rising talent, including Rockin’ Dopsie, Wayne Toups, Four Horses, Beau Cheval, and Les Amis du Teche.

This year’s theme is Cinquante ans de Réveille: Et Asteur Quoi?! (Fifty Years of Réveille: And Now What?!) is intentional in honoring legacy musicians while bringing the next generation of Cajun and Creole bands — artists who continue to honor the past while shaping the future of our culture.

“We’ve been very intentional with this year’s schedule — blending the new guard with the old guard on the festival’s biggest stages and timeslots,” said Pat Mould, VP of Programming & Development. “Rising bands like The Holiday Playgirls, Luke Huval, Chere Elise, and Alphonse Ardoin will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with legends such as Wayne Toups, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys, and Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys. It’s the young and the seasoned, heritage and legacy in harmony — and that balance is how our culture continues to thrive.”

Here's the schedule:

This year’s schedule also can be uploaded here or viewed on the festival website: festivalsacadiens.com.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is an annual festival held in Lafayette, Louisiana, celebrating the region’s rich Cajun and Creole heritage. Since the first festival in 1974, the three-day event has become the world’s largest Cajun and Zydeco festival, attracting visitors from across the globe. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles features performances by local musicians, cultural workshops, and culinary experiences. The event showcases local artisans, providing an immersive and authentic celebration of Acadiana’s vibrant traditions.