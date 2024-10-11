Music Census underway, continues through October 25

Lafayette officials and cultural agencies have begun a census of the music industry.

According to a release, the Lafayette Music Censusis a joint effort of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

They're asking anyone involved in the music industry in any capacity to participate by taking an online survey, which you can find here: lafayettemusiccensus.com. The dates of the census are October 11 through October 25.

It's aimed at assessing the health of the local music industry, and is being launched now to coincide with the 50th anniversary celebration of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, an iconic event honoring Lafayette’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Here's what the release says about it:

This initiative, spearheaded by Sound Music Cities, a nationally recognized leader in music ecosystem assessments, will offer invaluable insights into the contributions of Lafayette’s music scene to the region’s cultural and economic fabric. The census seeks to engage local musicians, venues, and industry professionals to evaluate the strengths, opportunities, and challenges within the music community. The online survey is available beginning today, October 11 and will remain open for three weeks. “This Census is for those working in the music industry, however, we value fans’ perspectives too!” notes Don Pitts of Sound Music Cities. “After the Census, we'll conduct an Audience/Fan Questionnaire to gather additional input. Please help us spread the word to those in the industry."

Pat Mould, VP of Programming and Development for Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, said Festivals "is not only excited to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, but we are also excited to be the launch pad for the Sound Music Cities Census Survey that will not only determine the health of our Music Ecosystem but will also gauge the economic impact our music has on our cultural economy."

The Lafayette Music Census aims to empower local artists and industry leaders by gathering essential data that will guide future strategies for sustaining and growing the city’s rich musical landscape.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet said Lafayette music "is an essential part of our cultural identity. Through this census, we will not only celebrate the legacy of our artists but also ensure that their contributions to our community continue to flourish for years to come."

Organizers say their "partnership not only honors the rich traditions that Festivals Acadiens et Créoles has nurtured over the decades but also looks ahead to the future of Lafayette’s music scene. By participating in the census, we ensure that the voices of our musicians, industry professionals, and support services are heard, helping to preserve and grow the legacy that makes Lafayette a cultural and musical hub."