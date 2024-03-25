Mural celebrates vibrancy, creativity of La Place neighborhood & University Corridor revitalization

LAFAYETTE, La. – Basin Arts, the La Place Coterie, and Bottle Art Lofts joined together Friday to host a Public Art Block Party at the Historic Four Corners to formally dedicate a new large-scale mural by artist Jamar Pierre and celebrate the vibrancy and creativity of the La Place neighborhood and revitalization of the University Corridor.

The event also featured a live dance performance choreographed by Theresa Wasiloski, music by DJ Digital, Catering by Laura’s 2, and an evening market in partnership with Fightinville Fresh. A process of public input and feedback from neighborhood stakeholders in dialogue with Pierre and choreographer Wasiloski began in the Summer of 2023, and the finished project represents the many diverse voices of the neighborhood, its history, and its future, according to Basin Arts release.

“Basin Arts is thrilled to see this public art project come to fruition in partnership with the La Place neighborhood and Bottle Art Lofts. The depth of connection, conversation, and engagement that has emerged because of the artistic process has been inspiring and serves as a great reminder of the power of art to activate change,” said Clare Cook, Creative Director, Basin Arts.

“As Mayor-President, fostering the growth of our cultural landscape is a priority,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet. “This mural stands as a testament to the creativity and resilience of our community, encapsulating the essence of Lafayette’s rich heritage. The University Corridor represents one of our key gateways. This kind of public art and place making will welcome people to our great city and catalyze revitalization.”

“We are proud to partner with Basin Arts for the Mural Project at the Bottle Art Lofts. Gateways into Lafayette are an important part of a visitor's first impression of the area,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO, Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission. “While a small step, this project is a great addition to the area for both our visitors and residents to enjoy. We are excited about other conversations that are taking place around the Gateways and look forward to being a part of seeing those projects come to fruition as well.”

The public art project has been underway since 2022, when Basin Arts was selected to represent Acadiana in a statewide Public Art Facilitation training program presented by FORECAST Public Art in Minnesota. Through this program, Basin Arts received funding for a mural and site-specific dance project from the Louisiana Division of the Arts’ Percent for the Art Program, Atchafalaya National Heritage Fund, and additional support from the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission (LCVC). Additionally, the MoreArt Gallery at Bottle Art Lofts will offer a solo exhibition of Jamar Pierre’s paintings through May 2024 hosted by the BARE Walls program.

“The Percent for Art program commends Basin Arts for their steadfast dedication to enriching the Lafayette community. Basin Arts continues to demonstrate the transformative power of art in fostering community engagement and revitalization, while also paving the way for contemporary artistic expression,” Scott Finch, Director, and April Baham, Project manager, Percent for Art.

The release states that HRI Communities (HRIC) and its affiliates designed, developed, and operated the Bottle Art Lofts since its opening in 2021.

“Projects like the Bottle Art Lofts are at the heart of HRI Communities’ mission. As we saw during this dedication, the MoreArt Gallery adds vibrancy to this corridor and offers a space for the artists in residence at the Lofts to connect with the community around them,” said Josh Collen, President, HRI Communities.

SITE HISTORY

Serving as a key gateway to downtown Lafayette and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, the Four Corners is reestablishing itself as a thriving asset for the region. Anchoring the site is the former Coca-Cola bottling facility which, built in 1936 and first owned by A.B. Freeman, was amongst Coca-Cola’s first bottling plants located in Louisiana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The bottling enterprise was later relocated in the 1970’s, leaving the Cameron Street site, and eventually most of the adjacent properties became underutilized. The Bottle Art Lofts project has transformed the entirety of the block, providing for rehabilitation of the historic bottling facility along with its associated warehouse building, as well as for the demolition of the long-blighted LessPay Motel.

BOTTLE ART LOFTS

The first phase of Bottle Art Lofts opened in May 2021 with 40 residential units as an historic, adaptive re-use development with a leasing preference for artists. Along with the MoreArt Gallery, the reimagined bottling plant and warehouse also offers corresponding community spaces and amenities including a computer center, fitness studio, picnic area, community garden space and secure parking.

Shortly after construction began on Bottle Art Lofts Phase I, HRIC started construction on an adjacent, new construction 65-unit multifamily building. Completed in April 2022, it offers the same affordability components and leasing preference for artists and is a certified Enterprise Green Community. The building also received the first-ever designation from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety as a FORTIFIED Multifamily Gold structure.

