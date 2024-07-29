Muni closed until Friday because of rain

The Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course is closed this week so the greens can have a rest.

"This month, we have received 20 plus inches of rain. This has made it very difficult to maintain the course, as heavy equipment gets stuck and makes mud. The course conditions are unplayable," an email from course officials states. "To give the course some time to dry out and be ready again for maintenance and play, we will remain closed between:

- Tuesday, July 30th (CLOSED)

- Wednesday, July 31st (CLOSED)

- Thursday, August 1st (CLOSED)

"We are targeting a reopening for Friday, August 2nd. Thank you for your patience," the email states.