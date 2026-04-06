Multiple events happening Downtown Lafayette this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Lafayette is stepping into spring with a full lineup of events. From live music and cultural connection to wellness, art, and a brunch experience, this upcoming weekend offers multiple ways for residents and visitors to gather downtown.

The weekend begins with Downtown Alive! (DTA!), on Friday in Parc Sans Souci from 6:00 to 8:30 PM. The evening will also feature local food vendors, including Bayou Bao, The Local Lemon, and Amis Grocery.

On Saturday, Fit Fête Fusion takes place at Parc Sans Souci from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, bringing a high-energy wellness experience to the heart of the city. Emphasizing the importance of movement, health, and shared motivation, this event creates space for participants of all levels to come together and celebrate an active lifestyle.

That same evening, Second Saturday ArtWalk transforms downtown into an open gallery from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, as local businesses, artists, and creatives open their doors to showcase the talent and culture that fuel Lafayette’s creative economy. From visual art to interactive experiences, ArtWalk offers a unique opportunity to experience downtown through a creative lens while supporting local businesses.

The weekend concludes on Sunday with a special edition of the Bach Lunch Series—Bach Brunch, a fresh take on a beloved tradition. Held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Parc Sans Souci, this Sunday experience offers live music, great food, and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. As the first Bach Lunch-style event to take place on a Sunday, Bach Brunch creates an opportunity for even more people to enjoy the series—whether they’re longtime attendees or experiencing it for the first time.

“This weekend reflects everything that makes Downtown Lafayette special,” said Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of Downtown Lafayette. “It’s about creating spaces where people can come together—whether through music, movement, art, or simply spending time with one another. Our goal is to create an atmosphere Downtown that fits an array of interests, lifestyles, and ages.”

For more information on upcoming events and how to get involved, visit downtownlafayette.org or follow along on social media.