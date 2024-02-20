Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Multiple departments respond to a mobile home fire

428702176_787269250097547_4357221576112191632_n.jpg
Carencro Fire Department
428702176_787269250097547_4357221576112191632_n.jpg
428699502_787269240097548_2443423396259291387_n.jpg
428598542_787269226764216_2822201841963714535_n.jpg
Posted at 8:34 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 21:37:40-05

CARENCRO, La. — On Monday, February 19, at 5:39 pm, the Carencro Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire at 701 West Gloria Switch Road.

The fire originated in the bedroom, but everyone was able to get out of the home safely, according to the Carencro Fire Department.

The Lafayette Fire Department and the Scott Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with the fire.

KATC will continue to update this story as more details become available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.