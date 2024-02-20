Multiple departments respond to a mobile home fire

CARENCRO, La. — On Monday, February 19, at 5:39 pm, the Carencro Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire at 701 West Gloria Switch Road.

The fire originated in the bedroom, but everyone was able to get out of the home safely, according to the Carencro Fire Department.

The Lafayette Fire Department and the Scott Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with the fire.

KATC will continue to update this story as more details become available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.