Motorists be aware: Roadwork in Scott

There are two major projects in Scott motorists should be aware of.

Already underway is construction on Apollo Road, between Cameron Street and Old Spanish Trail. The project will include full reconstruction, an extended turn lane and a new road overlay.

Apollo Road will be closed for thru traffic for the duration of the project. There will be detours in place, redirecting traffic to U.S. 90/Cameron Street - Jenkins Road - Old Spanish Trail. Construction signage and flashing message signs will be installed seven days prior to the start of work and will remain until the project is completed.

The project is expected to take about three weeks, depending on weather conditions.

If you have questions, you can call City Hall at 337-233-1130.

And, starting on Monday, DOTD hopes to begin a box culvert replacement project on Rue du Belier (La. 93) in Scott.

The $1.63 million project will replace culverts along a .05-mile stretch of the road.

To accomplish this, there La. 93 will be closed for at least 21 days; the closure will be located 1.7 miles north of La. 342. The closure is scheduled to end July 27.

This project consists of removing the existing drainage structures, earthwork, installation of reinforced concrete box culverts, base work, asphalt concrete overlay, drainage improvements and related work. During the 21-day closure, work may take place each day of the closure.

The remaining work is estimated to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Emergency vehicles will NOT have access to this area during the planned 21-day road closure event.

A detour route will be posted utilizing Dulles Drive, Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, and W. Congress St.

Intermittent lane closures will also be required to perform the remaining work. Therefore, drivers should expect delays. Emergency vehicles will have access through this area while intermittent lane closures are in effect.

The project is estimated for full completion in October 2025.