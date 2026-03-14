Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette Parish crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A 21-year-old Duson man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers with State Police Troop I reported that the crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on March 13 along Louisiana Highway 724 near Lagneaux Road.

Investigators say Gavin Recktenwald was riding a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle east on the highway at the same time a 2023 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Tacoma attempted to turn left onto Lagneaux Road and failed to yield to the approaching motorcycle. The truck turned into the motorcycle’s path, causing the motorcycle to strike the passenger side of the vehicle.

The impact ejected Recktenwald from the motorcycle.

State police say Recktenwald was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were collected as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Troopers remind drivers to avoid impaired, fatigued, or distracted driving and to follow all traffic laws. Officials also encourage motorcycle riders to use proper safety equipment and consider taking approved motorcycle safety courses.