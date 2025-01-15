Motorcyclist dies in crash

A Lafayette man died Tuesday night after a vehicle made a left turn in the path of his motorcycle.

Nicholas Barron, 30, died in the crash, which happened on East Willow Street.

Barron was westbound on the road when an SUV turned left into his path, police say.

They say the driver of the SUV was not suspected of impairment.

The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

No further information is available at this time and additional information will be provided once available.