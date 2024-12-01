Morning fire on So. Bienville street damages two homes

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A house fire on Sunday morning in the 300 block of So. Bienville Street caused major damage to one home and spread to two neighboring residences, fire officials said.

A neighbor reported the fire at 7:35 a.m. after noticing smoke coming from the single-family dwelling. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The heat from the fire ignited two adjacent houses.

Fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control within 20 minutes. The home where the fire started sustained major fire damage. One neighboring home had melted vinyl siding, and the other suffered moderate fire damage.

The occupant of the home was not present at the time of the fire. A neighbor, who smelled something burning, discovered the fire and called 911 after ensuring no one was inside.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the kitchen, where a burner on the range was left on. The fire was ruled accidental.

No injuries were reported.