More than 80 elementary students get hands-on with science at weeklong Camp Invention program

LAFAYETTE PARISH — More than 80 elementary school students in Lafayette Parish are getting hands-on experience with science this week at Camp Invention.

The weeklong program at Broadmoor Elementary is teaching kids about science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) while helping them build confidence and critical thinking skills.

"It also provides them more time to be with one another in that opportunity and engagement and so we're just excited to see how this makes them think forward, what this makes them recognize that they may be passionate about what they could continue doing over the summer with the activities that they've created during this week. They continue to build on top of that, and then it makes them think about careers moving forward and for us it's about the workforce piece. How does this help to improve our workforce here in Acadiana moving forward?" said a camp representative.

Three local foundations provided scholarships to make the camp possible. Representatives from those foundations will visit the camp Friday morning to see the students' creativity in action.

