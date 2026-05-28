Moncus Park releases 2026 summer schedule

Moncus Park announced Wednesday its full summer season of free events and programming, running June through August at the nonprofit conservancy’s 100 acres in the heart of Lafayette. The season includes four nights of live music at the new Sunset Sessions concert series, a Father’s Day family pop-up, National Food Truck Day, and more than 50 weekly programs in fitness, wellness, art and community connection, all free to attend.

New this summer, Moncus Park is also debuting two major additions, including an expanded parking lot that will bring significantly more parking to the park, making it easier to visit for daily use, weekly programs, and signature events, and a new schedule of rotating food trucks that will be on site daily throughout the season.

SIGNATURE SUMMER EVENTS

Thursdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25 | 5 to 8 p.m. | Paul A. Doerle Sr. Farmers Market Pavilion and b1BANK Backyard | Free admission | $10 parking

Moncus Park

Thursday nights in Lafayette just got a whole lot better. Sunset Sessions is a brand new outdoor concert series bringing four consecutive Thursday evenings of live music, food trucks, cold drinks and professional dance instruction under the trees at the Doerle Pavilion and b1BANK Backyard. Every night kicks off with free dance lessons by Britlyn Delahoussaye from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. No experience needed, just show up. Live music runs 6 to 8 p.m.

Each night has its own theme:

June 4: Latin Night featuring La Tran-K Band

June 11: Cajun Night featuring Chère Élise

June 18: Zydeco Night featuring Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble

June 25: Country Night featuring Dyer County

Admission is free. Parking is $10 per vehicle, with proceeds going directly back to Moncus Park. Sunset Sessions is made possible by Welborn Hargett Injury Attorneys, Service Chevrolet Cadillac, Jean Baptiste Rum, KRVS, News15 and Lafayette Town Planner.

Father’s Day Pop-Up

Sunday, June 21 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Moncus Park | Free

Looking for the perfect way to spend Father’s Day? Come spend it at the park. We are hosting a free family pop-up with food trucks, yard games and a live fly fishing demonstration at Lake Reaux from Acadiana Flyrodders.

Moncus Park

The demonstration runs 11 a.m. to noon. Fly rods will be available to try, and the Flyrodders team will walk through casting, fishing and fly tying for all ages and skill levels, whether Dad is a lifelong angler or has never held a rod. Food trucks will be on site all morning with food, drinks and treats. No registration required. Just show up and celebrate.

National Food Truck Day at Moncus Park

Friday, June 26 | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Moncus Park | Free admission

Moncus Park

Presented by NFP, National Food Truck Day at Moncus Park is one of the biggest free days of the summer. More than a dozen local food trucks will be set up and serving all day long, with free yard games for the whole family, face painting and a full afternoon of outdoor fun.

At 4 p.m., the full bar opens with cocktails, cold beer, wine and punch. From 6 to 8 p.m., Q Major and Dwight James and The Royals take the stage at the Doerle Pavilion for a live sunset concert.

Parking is $2 per hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., then a flat $10 per vehicle for the concert and bar hours. All parking proceeds benefit Moncus Park. Admission is free. More at moncuspark.org/foodtruckday.

EVERY SATURDAY AT MONCUS PARK

Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market

Every Saturday | 8 a.m. to noon | Moncus Park | Free to Attend

Moncus Park/Angelina Wagnon Photography

Before the summer events, there is the ritual that anchors every Saturday morning in Acadiana. The Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market brings together local farmers, artisans and craftspeople every week at Moncus Park, with fresh produce, handmade goods, unique crafts and a weekly Cajun jam. Free to attend all summer long.

FREE SUMMER PROGRAMMING

In addition to its signature events, Moncus Park delivers a steady lineup of free, mission-driven programming every week throughout the summer. All programs are free to attend. Parking is $2 per hour Tuesday through Sunday with every Monday free. See the full list at moncuspark.org/programs.

Health and Wellness

The Fit for All Series, presented by Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists and Orthopedic Urgent Care, is the backbone of summer wellness at Moncus Park.

Moncus Park/FullyFocusedXEllie/FullyFocusedXEllie

Yoga in the Park meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater. Bring your own mat. No registration required. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or just looking for a midweek reset outdoors, this is the place. Instructors rotate throughout the summer; check the calendar for the weekly lineup at moncuspark.org/programs.

meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater. Bring your own mat. No registration required. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or just looking for a midweek reset outdoors, this is the place. Instructors rotate throughout the summer; check the calendar for the weekly lineup at moncuspark.org/programs. Tai Chi , led by Neil Gresham, is July 23 and Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. This gentle, low-impact practice focuses on balance, hip mobility, posture and deep breathing through smooth, flowing movements. All ages and fitness levels welcome.

led by Neil Gresham, is July 23 and Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. This gentle, low-impact practice focuses on balance, hip mobility, posture and deep breathing through smooth, flowing movements. All ages and fitness levels welcome. Pilates at the Park with Club Pilates South Lafayette is Monday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater. Free, no equipment needed, all levels welcome.

Moncus Park

Sound Bath with Ann Kergan is June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the new Kergan Meditation Garden. The session uses sound frequencies, gentle vibrations and mindful stillness to quiet the mind, release stress and restore balance to the body. A truly one-of-a-kind experience right here in the park.

Mom Walks, presented by Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry and hosted in partnership with Acadiana Baby Steps, meet every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial. This is a welcoming, low-key gathering for moms to walk, connect and spend time outside together. Come as you are.

Kids Fitness with KidStrong is June 8 and Sept. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Savoy Family Treehouse. This free pop-up is open to children from walking age to 11 and focuses on strength, confidence and movement through high-energy play. No registration required.

Community and Belonging

Community Hour brings three free monthly programs to the park all summer:

Moncus Park/Angelina Wagnon Photography

Family Game Night is July 2 and Aug. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. Come out for chess, checkers, Connect 4, Jenga and cornhole in the open greenspace. No registration required.

is July 2 and Aug. 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. Come out for chess, checkers, Connect 4, Jenga and cornhole in the open greenspace. No registration required. Trivia Night with Pigeon Post Trivia is July 9, with a U.S. history theme in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, and Aug. 13, with a Disney theme. Both run 6 to 7 p.m.

with Pigeon Post Trivia is July 9, with a U.S. history theme in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, and Aug. 13, with a Disney theme. Both run 6 to 7 p.m. Language Cafe meets monthly at 6 p.m. and is one of the most unique programs at the park. Each session highlights a different culture, led by international students and local cultural organizations. June 18 celebrates Creole Culture and Language and will be held at the Doerle Pavilion as part of Sunset Sessions; note that the $10 parking fundraiser will be in effect that evening. July 16 celebrates South Asian Heritage Month. Aug. 20 celebrates African Languages and Culture.

Pack Walks, presented by Camp Bow Wow Lafayette, take place the second Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. Each walk has a theme: June 8 is Bloom in June, July 13 is Sparks Fly and Aug. 10 is Pups and Passports. All pups welcome.

NEW THIS SUMMER: COMMUNITY POP-UPS

Moncus Park

Book Club with The Book Rack of Acadiana meets June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. for a free monthly in-person discussion for all ages. This summer’s reading list spans dystopian fiction, cozy science fiction and nonfiction, so there is something for every kind of reader. Books are available at The Book Rack of Acadiana, 2476 W. Congress St., local bookstores or your local library.

Moncus Park

Art in the Park with Scrappie Studio is June 16, July 28 and Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Every month brings a different free hands-on art experience for all ages, led by the creative team at Scrappie Studio, 2116 Johnston St., Lafayette. No experience required. Just show up ready to make something.

All programs are free to attend. Parking is $2 per hour Tuesday through Sunday. Special event parking fundraisers vary. Moncus Park’s full summer schedule is also available at moncuspark.org/events. Follow @moncuspark on social media for updates.