Moncus Park Celebrates National Wellness Month

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Moncus Park consistently hosts community activities at the park that are free of charge to the public.

August is National Wellness Month and to celebrate they are adding even more fitness activities throughout the month.

Program Manager Gabrielle Keaton sat down with KATC to explain not only when the activities are being held, but the mindset behind planning them out, including the desire for each event to be accessible and enjoyable for anyone attending, no matter their age or prior experience.

These events include:

· Kids Fitness

When: August 18 | 9:00 PM - 10:00 AM

Provided by: Kid Strong

Where in the Park: First Horizon Amphitheater

· Yoga in the Park

When: August 20 | 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Where in the Park: First Horizon Amphitheater

· Club Pilates Pop-Up

When: August 26 | 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Provided by: Club Pilates Lafayette

Where in the Park: First Horizon Amphitheater

· Tai Chi Pop-Up

When: August 27 | 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Provided by: Southpaw Martial Arts

Where in the Park: First Horizon Amphitheater

These are in addition to the regular activities they regularly hold such as weekly Mom Walks on Wednesdays from 9 AM - 10 AM.

KATC

Gabrielle says when working with the studios to set up the events, they talk about ensuring anyone who attends can get something out of it. Even if they are completely inexperienced, or young. Their goal is to give everyone locally a place to go and "touch grass" in a positive way and provide health and a natural escape for National Wellness Month.

And with the recent news of the park expanding it's parking areas, expect even more events and accessibility in the future!

For more information on the park you can visit their website here

And if you are interested in bringing an event to Moncus Park you can reach out to Gabrielle Keaton, the Program Manager, at gkeaton@moncuspark.org