Moncus Park breaks ground on Kergan Meditation Garden

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Monday, October 6, Moncus Park broke ground on the Kergan Meditation Garden, a new ornamental garden created with the purpose of celebrating the beauty of nature and inspiring peace, reflection, and spiritual connection. Designed as both a visual and sensory experience, the garden will showcase plants chosen for their flowers, foliage, fragrance, form, and texture, offering visitors a serene space for healing and intention in the heart of Lafayette.

MONCUS PARK

This transformative project, made possible through the generous philanthropic gift of Ted, Ann, and Luc Kergan, will create a one-of-a-kind space at the back of Moncus Park’s 100 acres, just beyond the historic oak allée. According to a Moncus Park spokesperson, the garden will serve as a sanctuary where nature and inner calm come together, featuring lush greenery, ornamental plantings, and spaces designed for both personal reflection and shared community experiences.

MONCUS PARK

“A spiritual place to go, to be… out in nature. It’s what we all need,” said Ann Kergan, whose vision helped inspire the project. She added, “And right on our doorstep in midtown Lafayette. Our hope is that the Kergan Meditation Garden helps to move forward the idea of personal transformation through self-reflection, meditation, and connecting to God.”

MONCUS PARK

Looking ahead, Moncus Park envisions the Kergan Meditation Garden as both a programming space for guided meditation, wellness classes, and community gatherings, and as a public garden where anyone can seek healing, thoughtfulness, or simply admire its beauty.

MONCUS PARK

“This philanthropic gift is a testament to the Kergan family’s generosity and belief in the power of nature to transform lives,” said JP MacFadyen, Executive Director of Moncus Park. “The Kergan Meditation Garden will be one of the most meaningful spaces in Lafayette, offering every visitor a chance to pause, breathe, and reconnect.”

MONCUS PARK

Construction is now underway and is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

MONCUS PARK

Moncus Park is also currently under construction on several other key projects, including expanded parking, the Paul A. Doerle Sr. Farmers Market Pavilion, and the b1BANK Backyard. Together, these improvements reflect how the Park is growing to serve the community better and build toward a sustainable future as a true gem for Acadiana.

