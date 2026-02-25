Moncus Park announces 60 free programs this spring

This spring, Moncus Park will host nearly 60 free programs and signature events across its 100 acres in Lafayette.

Signature Spring Events

Movies at Moncus Presented by Home Bank

Saturday, March 7 | 6:00–9:00 PM

Movie begins at 6:30 PM

Moncus Park will host a screening of Zootopia, inviting families to bring blankets and lawn chairs for an evening under the stars. The event features themed pre-movie activities, lawn games, and local food vendors. Parking is $10 per vehicle, with proceeds supporting the ongoing operations and maintenance that keep Moncus Park running year-round. Learn more at moncuspark.org/moviesatmoncus.

Acadiana’s Louisiana Iris Festival at Moncus Park

Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 10:00 AM–2:00 PM

Moncus Park will host Acadiana’s Louisiana Iris Festival, a spring celebration set among one of the largest collections of cultivated Louisiana irises in the United States. The festival features expert-led iris tours, interactive self-guided Iris Walks presented by Kathryn Leonard in honor of Jim Leonard, an artisans market, live music by Q Major, The Violinist, food trucks, educational partners throughout the Iris Zone, children’s crafts hosted by Little Pearls Pediatric Dentistry, and iris plant sales. Admission is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle, supporting the ongoing operations and maintenance that keep Moncus Park running year-round. Learn more at moncuspark.org/irisfestival.

Weekly Spring Programming

In addition to its seasonal events, Moncus Park delivers a lineup of free, mission-driven programming that advances environmental stewardship, accessible wellness, and community connection across Acadiana, according to park officials. A full list of programs can be found at moncuspark.org/programs.

Nature and Sustainability

Environmental programs are grown by the MJ Sindler Family Fund for Culture and Media and include:

• Conservation Club | March 3, April 7, May 5 | 5:30 to 7:00 PM

• Nature Walks | March 10, April 14, May 12 | 5:30 to 6:30 PM

• Bird Walk and Survey | March 17, April 21, May 19 | 5:30 to 6:30 PM

• Trail Trek | March 24 | 5:30 to 6:30 PM

• Garden Talks | March 31 and April 28 | 5:30 to 6:30 PM