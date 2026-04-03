MMR hosts grand opening of new modular systems facility in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – MMR held a grand opening ceremony on Thursday of its Modular Systems facility. The facility supports the growing data center skid assembly market by moving assembly and testing off the jobsite and into a production environment.

As MMR’s largest facility to date, the 200,000-square-foot operation expands the company’s portfolio to include modular offerings, strengthening the ability to serve current and future clients. The investment also supports long-term growth and opportunities in the Acadiana region.

“This region has always been home to some of the most skilled and dedicated workers in the country,” said Eric Carter, Regional Manager of South Louisiana. “Choosing this area for our Modular Systems expansion was a natural decision. The strong workforce, work ethic, and the pride people take in their craft are exactly what make an operation like this possible.”

MMR’s Modular Systems facility is located at 939 West Pont des Mouton Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70507.