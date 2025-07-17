MLK and Girard pools closed due to anticipated weather

Lafayette, LA – Due to anticipated inclement weather, Open Swim at both the Martin Luther King (MLK) Pool and Girard Park Pool is canceled for today, Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation & Culture (PARC) prioritizes the safety of all residents and visitors. Weather conditions are being closely monitored, and normal pool operations will resume when safe to do so.

We appreciate your understanding and encourage everyone to stay safe.

For more information, please visit [lafayettela.gov/swim]lafayettela.gov/swim or contact PARC at 337-291-8370.