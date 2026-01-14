Mike Falgout, longtime KATC employee, has died

Longtime KATC employee Mike Falgout has died.

Services are set for Saturday, January 17, 2026 at noon in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. To read the details of his formal obituary, scroll down.

We would like to pause to remember one of our own.

Michael Edmond Falgout — known to everyone here simply as Mike — was more than a longtime KATC employee. He was family. - Mike passed away peacefully on January 7.

He dedicated decades of his life to TV3, beginning in the 1970s, helping shape the sound, look, and standards of this station. Behind the scenes, his creativity, leadership, and steady presence left a lasting mark on every broadcast — and on everyone who worked alongside him.

KATC wasn’t just where Mike built his career — it’s where he built his life. He met the love of his life, Sherri, right here at the station on Thanksgiving Day in 1980.

Mike was known for his larger-than-life personality, his sharp wit, and an outlook that was always positive. Even on the toughest days, he brought warmth, humor, and perspective — reminding everyone around him why this work mattered and why this place felt like home.

Above all, Mike loved his family deeply — his wife Sherri, his daughter Jennifer, and his grandchildren, who were his greatest joy.

His legacy lives on in this station, in this community, and in the heart of KATC. Mike Falgout will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Martin & Castille Funeral Home on St. Landry Street from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral, with a Rosary set for 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mike Falgout Obit

Here is Mike's full obituary:

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Mr. Michael Edmond Falgout, known to many simply as Mike. Born on October 3, 1955 to the late Guy J. Falgout, Sr. and Irene Orgeron Falgout of Marrero, Louisiana, Mike was lovingly called “the baby.” He was the youngest of eight siblings. In true hippie fashion, Mike hitchhiked to what became his most favorite city in Louisiana - Lafayette. It is here that he met the love of his life, Sherri. Together they had one daughter, Jennifer, who would become his pride and joy. Mike lived a life passionately dedicated to his family, his friends, and his work with video editing and production management.

Mike attended both Archbishop Shaw and West Jefferson High School. He graduated from West Jefferson and continued his education at Louisiana State University and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. For over 50 years, Mike utilized his exceptional creativity towards a career in audio/video production and management, the majority of those years spent at KATC TV3 and Stuller, Inc. Honorable, humorous, and straight-shooting, he was respected and adored by his coworkers. A favored person to collaborate with, the people with whom he worked trusted him. He was simply good - in every way - a good leader, a good friend, and a good man.

Mike married Sherri Lynn Vincent on April 3, 1982. On a spring day described as one without a single cloud in the sky, their wedding began a 43-year journey of unconditional love. Through life’s highs and lows, Mike’s love and commitment to Sherri was unwavering. A mob movie fan, one of his favorite Godfather quotes was, “A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.” Mike rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with his beloved daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren. The joy that Jennifer, Chris, Olivia (his “angel on Earth”), and Mikey (his “champion”) brought to his life was insurmountable. “Popsie’s” presence in their lives will be so deeply missed. His love for music, movies, TV, the LSU Tigers, and the New Orleans Saints will be carried on. As he so sweetly “loved purple” and so deeply “lived gold,” so will his legacy continue on.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sherri Vincent Falgout; his daughter, Jennifer Falgout Cortese (Christopher, Jr.); his two grandchildren, Olivia Lynn Cortese and Christopher Michael “Mikey” Cortese, III; his two sisters, Mary Lynn Lorando and Lois Falgout Thomas (the late Jim); brothers-in-law, Guy Vicari and Jules Frickey; his sisters-in-law, Diann Falgout and Dianne Falgout; his father-in-law, Steven J. Vincent (the late Barbara); his mother-in-law, Mary Anne Perkins (the late Charles); his brother-in-law, Scott Vincent (Bobby Guidry); his sister-in-law, Leslie Renee Vincent; his numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and great nieces that he adored and cherished.

In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by five of his siblings, Barbara Falgout Vicari, Kathleen Falgout Frickey, Guy J. Falgout, Jr., Ronald “Ronnie” Falgout (the late Mary), and Robert Paul “Bobby” Falgout.

Serving as pallbearers are Brody Vincent, Chris Cortese, Jr., Mikey Cortese, Chet Barnett, Arte Richard, Peter Bello, Scott Vincent, and Greg Gossen.

For those preferring memorial contributions, the family suggests they be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Stuller Foundation in memory of Michael Edmond Falgout.

Rev. Steve C. LeBlanc will officiate the funeral Mass. Lectors will be Olivia Cortese and Beth Ann Fisher (Michael's goddaughter). Eulogist will be Brody Vincent (Michael's godson). Vocalist will be Maria Thomas and guitarist will be Joey Thomas (Michael's niece and nephew).

Mike’s family would like to thank his hematologist/oncologist, Dr. Philippe Prouet and staff, the therapy team at Touro Infirmary, New Orleans, LA, the LGMC ICU and 4th floor nursing staff, Cornerstone at the Ranch Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Hospice of Acadiana.