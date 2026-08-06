Men's Basketball hosting 'Back to Blackham' on September 25

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball team will officially tip off the 2026-27 season with “Back to Blackham”, a special Basketball Concert Celebration on Friday, Sept. 25, at Blackham Coliseum.

The evening will combine basketball and live entertainment, featuring performances by Coteau Grove, Cupid and Lil' Nathan while giving fans their first opportunity to see the 2026-27 Ragin' Cajuns.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with Coteau Grove taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Fans will then be introduced to the 2026-27 Louisiana squad before the team participates in skills competitions, a 3-point shooting contest, a half-court shooting challenge and an intrasquad scrimmage.

The celebration concludes with performances from Cupid and Lil' Nathan.

Fans looking for an elevated game-day experience can purchase premium seating packages, including courtside seats and 10-person VIP tables located around the coaching staff. VIP table packages include catered meals and premium seating.

Tickets start at $30 and are available for purchase at RaginCajuns.com .

Season tickets for the 2026-27 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men’s Basketball season are available now at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685).

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).