Memorial service set for "Dr. OK"

A memorial service is set for this weekend to remember Dr. Vitalis Okechukwu, fondly known as “Dr. OK”, who died last month in Houston.

Okechukwu, 54, was an infectious disease internist who practiced in several Acadiana hospitals, including in Lafayette and Opelousas. He died March 21 in Houston.

"He was well loved by his patients and will be greatly missed," his obituary states.

The service is set for Saturday May 3 at the Cecil J. Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt Street, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

According to his obituary, "Dr. Vitalis Okechukwu is survived by his four cherished children, seven loving siblings, and devoted parents. His legacy of kindness, service, and dedication will forever remain in the hearts of those he knew and cared for deeply."