Memorial fund set up to honor Martha Odom

The family of Martha Odom, the Ascension Episcopal senior who died in last week's shooting, has issued a statement.

Here's the full statement:

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved firstborn daughter Martha. Full of light, love and joy, Martha’s kindness touched everyone who knew her—classmates, teammates, fellow dancers, family and friends. We are comforted by this and know that Martha’s spirit, strength and grace have left a lasting and meaningful impact on the world.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support we have received from our community in Lafayette and across the country. Such kind words and gestures have helped us endure a horrific and painful loss no family should experience.

“We remain profoundly heartbroken and unprepared to speak further and kindly ask for privacy as we continue to process our grief.

“For those wishing to honor Martha’s life and legacy, donations may be made to The Martha Odom Legacy of Joyful Grace in Motion fund at the Community Foundation of Acadiana."