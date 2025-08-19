Members of LCG Youth Advisory Council announced

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has announced the members of the 2025–2026 Mayor-President’s Youth Advisory Council, a program designed to engage high school students in local government and civic leadership.
The Youth Advisory Council offers students a unique opportunity to learn about the inner workings of city and parish government, meet with elected officials and department leaders, and discuss issues that matter to young people in Lafayette Parish. Members also participate in community service projects and serve as advocates for youth-related priorities.
Students are appointed to the council by the Mayor-President through a formal application process in the spring and represent a diverse range of schools across the parish.
The 2025–2026 Youth Advisory Council held its first meeting on Monday, August 18. The group will meet monthly for the next school year.
2025–2026 Youth Advisory Council Members:
- Jessica Anderson, Southside High School
- Ivy Anseman, Episcopal School of Acadiana
- Marleigh Auzenne, Early College Academy
- Jeremy Bai, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Josie Bollich, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Claire Cotter, Academy of the Sacred Heart
- Aarav Das, Lafayette High School
- Purba Das, Lafayette High School
- Audrey Douglas, Lafayette High School
- Jasmyn Drexler, Early College Academy
- Dylan Fitts, Ascension Episcopal School
- Jack Fremin, Lafayette High School
- Vivian “Bird” Fuller, Episcopal School of Acadiana
- Aidan Gay, Teurlings Catholic High School
- Payton Glaude, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Eesha Gottumukkala, Lafayette High School
- Emmy Habetz, Southside High School
- Luke Harris, Ascension Episcopal School
- Camille Jackson, Teurlings Catholic High School
- Jason Johnson, Northside High School
- Taliaferro Jordan, Lafayette High School
- Rudra Karadkhelkar, Lafayette High School
- Radia Karim, Lafayette High School
- Maggie Krefft, Lafayette High School
- Lane Landry, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Akeelah Lebrun, Early College Academy
- Katherine Lopez, Lafayette High School
- Keely Miller, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- Camille Morel, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- Marlen Morra, Early College Academy
- Sofia Oertel, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- Priscilla Piper, Early College Academy
- Million Pruitt, St. Thomas More Catholic High School
- Fatima Quenum, Early College Academy
- Harsith Rayapaneni, Lafayette High School
- Grace Schwartz, Episcopal School of Acadiana
- Zhorie’l Tapo, Ovey Comeaux High School
- Abigail Toups, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- Ella Uebinger, Episcopal School of Acadiana
- Olivia Vanicor, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy
- Julia West, Homeschool
For more information about the Youth Advisory Council, visit the council webpage [lafayettela.gov] and follow the Instagram [instagram.com].