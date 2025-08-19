Members of LCG Youth Advisory Council announced

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has announced the members of the 2025–2026 Mayor-President’s Youth Advisory Council, a program designed to engage high school students in local government and civic leadership.

The Youth Advisory Council offers students a unique opportunity to learn about the inner workings of city and parish government, meet with elected officials and department leaders, and discuss issues that matter to young people in Lafayette Parish. Members also participate in community service projects and serve as advocates for youth-related priorities.

Students are appointed to the council by the Mayor-President through a formal application process in the spring and represent a diverse range of schools across the parish.

The 2025–2026 Youth Advisory Council held its first meeting on Monday, August 18. The group will meet monthly for the next school year.

2025–2026 Youth Advisory Council Members:



Jessica Anderson, Southside High School

Ivy Anseman, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Marleigh Auzenne, Early College Academy

Jeremy Bai, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Josie Bollich, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Claire Cotter, Academy of the Sacred Heart

Aarav Das, Lafayette High School

Purba Das, Lafayette High School

Audrey Douglas, Lafayette High School

Jasmyn Drexler, Early College Academy

Dylan Fitts, Ascension Episcopal School

Jack Fremin, Lafayette High School

Vivian “Bird” Fuller, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Aidan Gay, Teurlings Catholic High School

Payton Glaude, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Eesha Gottumukkala, Lafayette High School

Emmy Habetz, Southside High School

Luke Harris, Ascension Episcopal School

Camille Jackson, Teurlings Catholic High School

Jason Johnson, Northside High School

Taliaferro Jordan, Lafayette High School

Rudra Karadkhelkar, Lafayette High School

Radia Karim, Lafayette High School

Maggie Krefft, Lafayette High School

Lane Landry, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

Akeelah Lebrun, Early College Academy

Katherine Lopez, Lafayette High School

Keely Miller, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Camille Morel, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Marlen Morra, Early College Academy

Sofia Oertel, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Priscilla Piper, Early College Academy

Million Pruitt, St. Thomas More Catholic High School

Fatima Quenum, Early College Academy

Harsith Rayapaneni, Lafayette High School

Grace Schwartz, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Zhorie’l Tapo, Ovey Comeaux High School

Abigail Toups, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Ella Uebinger, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Olivia Vanicor, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Julia West, Homeschool

For more information about the Youth Advisory Council, visit the council webpage [lafayettela.gov] and follow the Instagram [instagram.com].