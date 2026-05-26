Meeting seeks input on Milton growth

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is asking Milton residents to share their input and help identify community priorities, concerns, and ideas for Milton's future.

"As Lafayette Parish is experiencing rapid growth, LCG is developing a growth plan to help guide future developments and manage growth responsibly," an LCG release states.

The Growth Planning Public Meeting will be held June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Civic Center. Topics to be discussed include housing, transportation, drainage, land use and preservation of community character.

“As Lafayette Parish continues to grow, our responsibility is to be intentional about how that growth happens,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Community involvement and collaboration helps us take a proactive approach to growth to strengthen our infrastructure, make smarter investments in drainage, protect our neighborhoods, and build a parish that reflects the priorities of the people who live here.”

This public meeting will include presentations on growth trends, infrastructure impacts and existing community challenges.

Organizers are seeking public input on identifying infrastructure pain points, traffic and transportation priorities, flooding and drainage priorities, as well as utilities and public services priorities.

"Community feedback will help guide how growth connects with surrounding cities, infrastructure, and regional services," the release states.