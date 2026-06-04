Meal offered to veterans

On Monday, June 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Once Was Inc. will host a Meal of Remembrance event at Chili's Grill & Bar in Carencro in observance of D-Day.

Organizers say veterans and their spouses will be honored with a complimentary 3 for Me Meal as we remember the courage, sacrifice, and service of those who helped secure freedom during one of history's most significant military operations.

June is also National Homeownership Month, and we are pleased to welcome the Lafayette Parish Assessor Justin Centanni. He will share valuable information about veteran-related resources, property tax benefits, and exemptions that may be available to eligible veterans and their families, organizers say.