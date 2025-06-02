Mayor-President, Police Chief to discuss safety

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet and recently appointed Lafayette Police Chief Paul Trouard will talk about public safety at an event later this month.

The event, "CivicCon Acadiana: A Vision for Public Safety," is part of Acadiana One's CivicCon series.

It is a free event, open to the public, that is available to attend in-person or stream online; it is set for June 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

To register, click here: https://www.oneacadiana.org/initiatives/vibrant-acadiana/civiccon/

Organizers say this event "will center on Chief Trouard’s vision for public safety in Lafayette and his strategic priorities for the department under his leadership. Mayor-President Boulet and Chief Trouard will share insights on collaborative crime prevention strategies, current safety initiatives, and the role of community involvement in building a safer Lafayette."